Honda cuts operating profit forecast

Honda reports (NYSE:HMC) reports operating profit rose 2.6% to ¥220B in FQ2, even as revenue fell off 2.9% to ¥3.73T. A sharp focus on controlling costs and a reduced level of warranty spending helped offset a slight drop in volume.

Global sales fell 0.4% to 1.24M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Honda cuts its operating profit for the full year to ¥690B vs. ¥770B prior and ¥748B consensus.

HMC +0.65% premarket to $28.10.

