Service Properties' Q3 reflects big acquisition, some disposition

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), formerly Hospitality Properties Trust, Q3 normalized FFO per common share of 95 cents matches the average analyst estimate and slips from $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $599.8M, beating the $587.4M consensus, fell from $603.2M in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre of $209.5M fell from $225.7M.

During the quarter, the company completed its acquisition of 767 retail properties from Spirit MTA for $2.4B.

The company sold or entered agreements to sell 128 properties for $500M.

During the quarter, SVC paid $82.1M of prepayment penalties related to SMTA's extinguishment of mortgage debt on the portfolio.

Q3 comparable hotel RevPAR fell 0.3% Y/Y due to occupancy decreases from 13 hotels under revenue; for hotels not affected by renovations, comparable hotel RevPAR increased 0.9%.

Net lease portfolio was 98% leased.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

