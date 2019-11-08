NV5 revises prior guidance for 2020 earnings

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issues a correction to reported guidance regarding its FY 2020 outlook, and it now sees adjusted EPS for the year at $4.32-$4.78 rather than $3.42-$3.98 as originally reported.

Yesterday's initial announcement helped push the stock ~20% lower after-hours.

NVEE says 2020 adjusted EPS should have included certain amounts relating to depreciation as well as the pending acquisition of Quantum Spatial, and that the interest rate assumed in the indebtedness to be incurred in connection with the QSI acquisition should have been lower.

Q3 financial results and FY 2019 guidance remain unaffected.