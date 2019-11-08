Global Net Lease reduces retail exposure in Q3

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Q3 core FFO per share of 45 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and declined from 54 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 revenue of $77.9M misses the $78.5M consensus and increased from $71.9M a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $58.3M increased from $56.6M.

During Q3, GNL reduced retail exposure to 5% of its portfolio from 9% with the sale of 33 properties, 32 of which were Family Dollar Stores.

Acquired nine industrial and office properties for $102.0M at a 7.68% weighted average capitalization rate during the quarter.

At Sept. 30, 2019, portfolio was 99.6% leased with an 8.0 year weighted average remaining lease term.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

