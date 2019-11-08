Iovance up 12% premarket on positive lifileucel data

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is up 12% premarket on light volume in reaction to new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, C-144-01, evaluating lifileucel, an autologous adoptive cell transfer therapy, in metastatic melanoma patients. The results were presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in Maryland.

Data from Cohort 2, consisting of patients who received an average of 3.3 prior lines of therapy, showed a 35% objective response rate (ORR) as determined by an independent review committee. Median duration of response (DOR) had not been reached at data cutoff (median follow-up of 12.8 months as assessed by the investigator).

The estimated primary completion date of the study is March 2020.