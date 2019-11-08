Magna cuts outlook due to GM strike

Magna International now expects 2019 sales of between $38.7B and $39.8B vs. $38.9B to $41.1B prior estimate and $39.7B consensus.

The company sees full-year net income landing in a range of $1.8B to $1.9B vs. $1.9B to $2.1B prior and $2.1B consensus. An adjusted EBIT margin of 6.3% to 6.5% is anticipated vs. 6.6% to 6.9% prior estimate.

Magna says the lowered guidance is due primarily to the negative impact from the GM strike.

MGA +0.16% premarket to $56.76.

