MSCI boosts weighting of China A shares in EM indexes

Boosting Chinese stocks' global exposure, MSCI Equity Indexes will implement the third step of its previously announced weight increase of China A shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes on Nov. 26, 2019.

204 China A shares, 189 of which are mid caps, will be added to the MSCI China Index; the inclusion factor for 268 existing constituents will be increased to 20% from 15%.

China A shares will have a weight of 12.1% in the MSCI China Index and 4.1% in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

