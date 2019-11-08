Cantor likes CV Sciences in premarket analyst action

CdbMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD) initiated with Neutral rating and $3.40 (15% downside risk) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) initiated with Overweight rating and $4.20 (177% upside) price target at Cantor.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) resumed with Neutral rating and $35 (23% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) upgraded to Outperform with a $130 (9% upside) price target at Barrington Research.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) downgraded to Neutral with a $22 (63% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) downgraded to Neutral with a $74 (27% downside risk) price target at DA Davidson. Shares down 28% premarket after Q3 miss and guidance cut.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) downgraded to Neutral with a $4 (42% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 17% premarket.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) downgraded to Hold with a $48 (3% upside) price target at Stifel. Downgraded to Neutral with a $48 target at Guggenheim.