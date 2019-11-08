Analysts cut Teradata after misses, leadership change

Cowen cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from Outperform to Market Perform after yesterday's Q3 misses and CEO transition announcement. Price target is set at $29.

The firm cites concerns over pipeline trends after the print.

More action: Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers TDC from Buy to Neutral and drops the target from $48 to $33.

BofAML says TDC is trying to execute a "difficult business model transition" while again undergoing leadership changes.

The firm thinks investors will take a "wait and see" approach after suffering "multiple disappointments over the past few years."