Analysts cut Teradata after misses, leadership change

Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Cowen cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from Outperform to Market Perform after yesterday's Q3 misses and CEO transition announcement. Price target is set at $29.

The firm cites concerns over pipeline trends after the print.

More action: Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers TDC from Buy to Neutral and drops the target from $48 to $33.

BofAML says TDC is trying to execute a "difficult business model transition" while again undergoing leadership changes.

The firm thinks investors will take a "wait and see" approach after suffering "multiple disappointments over the past few years."

TDC shares are down 23.4% pre-market to $23.83. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

