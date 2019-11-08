Planet Fitness +10% as Australia enters the mix

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) jumps in early trading after topping sales estimates and issuing solid guidance.

The company also detailed its jump into Australia during the earnings conference call (transcript), which could be accounting for some of the investor enthusiasm.

"Our entry into the Australian market is being led by a partnership between two existing U.S. franchise groups who joint forces with a local Australian fitness operator who own the trademark of the Planet Fitness in his name Australia and operated several locations in New South Wales."

PLNT +9.55% premarket to $68.70.

Previously: Planet Fitness +3% after strong comparable sales (Nov. 7)