Enbridge tops Q3 earnings view, sees full-year DCF above guidance midpoint

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +1.1% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, helped by increased transportation through its Mainline system.

ENB says it transported 2.71M bbl/day of crude oil via the Mainline system across Canada and the U.S. during Q3, slightly more than the 2.58M bbl/day moved in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 5% Y/Y to a quarterly record $3.11B from $2.96B in the prior-year quarter.

Q3 cash provided by operating activities jumped 87% to $2.73B compared to $1.46B a year ago; distributable cash flow increased by a third to a record $2.1B from $1.58B.

ENB reaffirms guidance for FY 2019 DCF/share of $4.30-$4.60 and expects full-year results will exceed the midpoint of the range, despite delays for its Line 3 pipeline replacement project.