Union Gaming sees green shoots on PlayAGS

Union Gaming keeps a Hold rating on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) after factoring in the company's Q3 earnings report and path forward.

"While the company is making progress in Oklahoma, we think it will be at least a few more quarters before RPD begins to rebound," notes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree bumps the price target on AGS to $14 from $13.

"We did learn this quarter that management has a solid plan in place and is laser focused on optimizing its footprint in Oklahoma and has a pipeline of products to help. Therefore, we do think the downside scenario has been mitigated and we are slightly increasing our forward multiple to 6.5x (from 6.0x), which is in line with IGT and EVRI."

UG is more cautious on PlayAGS than most of the rest of the firms covering the stock (6 out of 9 with Buy-equivalent ratings).

