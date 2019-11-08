Duke Energy slips as Q3 revenues miss expectations

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) -0.5% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising the midpoint its full-year earnings guidance, while revenues rose nearly 5% Y/Y to $6.94B but came in short of the $7.24B Wall Street consensus estimate.

Adjusted Q3 income for DUK's electric utilities and infrastructure segment jumped 16% Y/Y to $1.36B, equivalent to an increase of $0.25/share.

DUK attributes the results to growth from investments at its electric and gas utilities, favorable weather and lower O&M expense, partially offset by higher financing costs and lower volumes.

DUK narrows its earnings guidance range for the full year, now seeing EPS of $4.95-$5.15 vs. $4.80-$5.20 previously, lifting the midpoint of guidance above the $4.96 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms its long-term growth rate of 4%-6%.