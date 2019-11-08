Starwood Property Q3 notches gains in commercial, residential lending

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Q3 core EPS of 52 cents matches the average analyst estimate and compares with 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Commercial Lending originations and acquisitions of $1.2B during the quarter; loan repayments of $745M.

In non-agency residential lending investment activity, Starwood purchased loans of $618M and securitized $546M unpaid balance, bringing the total loans portfolio to $1.2B

Q3 revenue of $288.3 vs. consensus of $327.0M rises from $285.7M in the year-ago quarter. By segment: