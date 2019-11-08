Negative results in the North America business for Revlon in Q3

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reports net sales declined 7.1% on a constant currency basis in Q3, driven primarily by net sales declines in the Portfolio and Revlon segments.

Revlon segment net sales dropped 12.9% to $217.3M, driven primarily by lower net sales of Revlon color cosmetics due to retailer inventory management and overall category declines, combined with increased promotionality, primarily in North America.

Elizabeth Arden net sales up 0.9% to $123.2M, driven by higher net sales of Elizabeth Arden skin care products, including Ceramide and Prevage, primarily internationally.

Portfolio Segment net sales squeezed 14.6% to $118.2M, driven primarily by the segment's lower net sales of Almay color cosmetics, CND nail products and Pure Ice nail polishes.

Fragrances Segment net sales slipped 5% to $138.1M, driven primarily by the segment's lower net sales of Juicy Couture and Britney Spears branded fragrances due to timing of innovation.

Total North America sales decreased 14.6% to $299.5M and International sales -2.4% to $297.3M.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 50 bps to 55.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.5% to $68.4M.

