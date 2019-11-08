Woodside issues big boost to Scarborough gas estimate

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) raises its gas resource estimate at its Scarborough project by 52%, increasing hopes the development will help drive the company's growth in the next decade.

Woodside now estimates the gross contingent resource for dry gas volume at the field is 11.1T cf vs. 7.3T cf previously; Scarborough is 75% owned by Woodside and 25% by BHP.

"By unlocking the huge potential of the Scarborough gas resource we’ve strengthened the case for development and extended the expected cash flow from Scarborough for years," says Woodside CEO Peter Coleman.

Woodside reiterates that it expects to make a final investment decision on the project in H1 2020.

The Scarborough gas would be exported via an expansion of Woodside's Pluto LNG facility, which currently has a 4.9M mt/year nameplate capacity while a second train is targeted at 5M mt/year.