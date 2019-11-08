AnaptysBio lead drug flunks dermatitis study; shares down 74% premarket

Thinly traded AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) craters 74% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that lead candidate etokimab failed to achieve the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial, ATLAS, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Specifically, etokimab, an IL-33 inhibitor, failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the percent change in a scale called EASI at week 16. Additional data will be released next quarter.

In light of the disappointing outcome, the company has decided to postpone the launch of its Phase 2b study evaluating etokimab in eosinophilic asthma.

The ongoing Phase 2 ECLIPSE trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps will continue. Topline results should also be available next quarter.