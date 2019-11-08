Colony Capital Q3 core FFO beats; GAAP includes $540M writedown

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Q3 core FFO per share of 19 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 15 cents and compares with 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Plans to provide more information about its Colony Capital 2.0 plan by mid-December and outline topics such as its asset rotation plan, capital allocation policy, target investment profile and capital structure, and its vision for digital real estate and infrastructure.

Q3 GAAP loss of $1.16 per share includes reductions of goodwill, impairments of real estate, and provision for loan losses totaling $540.3M.

Q3 health care real estate core FFO was $16.1M; comparable NOI decreased 7.0% Q/Q.

Q3 industrial real estate core FFO was $14.3M, same-store comparable rental revenue increased 0.9% Q/Q, and NOI increased 2.1% Q/Q.

Q3 hospitality real estate core FFO was $35.3M and NOI was flat Y/Y before FF&E reserve and excluding a reversal of property taxes.

Investment management segment fee-earnings equity under management was $22.4B at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $18.0B at June 30, 2019; third-party AUM was $39.3B vs. $28.6B at Q2-end; segment FFO was $100.2M.

