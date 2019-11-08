Gap -10% as investors puzzle over new direction

While investors are reacting to the shock exit of Gap (NYSE:GPS) CEO Art Peck, analysts are puzzling over what the development means for the planned spinoff of Old Navy.

Citi thinks the Old Navy separation is likely to be pulled from the table when the Gap board meets next week.

Evercore ISI is of a like mind. "We have to think this new development will make the original timeline of the planned Old Navy separation extremely difficult," writes analyst Westcott Rochett.

More of the same from Morningstar. "We think the Old Navy spin should be scrapped ... it makes little sense to spin Old Navy until, at least, its sales have stabilized," says analyst David Swartz. "We see little future for a Gap without Old Navy ... it is difficult to see how Gap can attract a top-flight CEO to fix the company if it is going to be stripped of Old Navy, its best asset," he adds.

Shares of Gap are down 9.66% premarket to $16.36.

