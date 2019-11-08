MDR, GPS among premarket losers

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) -73% after Q3 results and lead drug flunks dermatitis study.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) -40% on mutual decision with Destiny Biosciences Global to discontinue negotiations on the previously announced proposed merger.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) -34% after Q3 results.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) -32% after Q3 results.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) -25% after Q3 results.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) -18% after Q3 results.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) -14% .

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) -11% after pricing stock offering.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) -11% after Q3 results.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) -9% after Q3 results.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) -8% after slashing guidance and CEO exit.