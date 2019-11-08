AES inks MoU for $1.7B gas-fired power plant in Vietnam

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam government to build a $1.7B gas-fired power plant in the country, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi says.

The deal for building the 2.2 GW Son My 2 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant was signed in Hanoi in a ceremony attended by U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross, the embassy says.

AES previously received approval from the Vietnamese government to build a $1.4B liquefied natural gas terminal near the power plant in Vietnam's Binh Thuan province.