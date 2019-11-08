CIBC to sell most of its stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean for $797M

CIBC (NYSE:CM) agrees to sell a significant portion of its majority stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean to GNB Financial Group, in a move that's expected to improve CIBC's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by more than 40 basis points.

GNB is acquiring 66.73% of FirstCarribean shares from CIBC for a total consideration of $797M, representing a company valuation of $1.20B; the consideration is made up of $200M in cash and secured financing provided by CIBC for the remainder.

Seen closing in 2020, the transaction is expected to result in an after-tax loss of ~C$135M (US$102M) to be recognized in Q4 2019.

After the transaction closes, CIBC will hold 24.9% of FirstCaribbean shares.

Upon closing, CIBC will realize accumulated foreign currency translation gains relating to FirstCaribbean, estimated to be ~C$280M (~US$212M) based on exchange rates as of Oct. 31, 2019, and will also recognize the impact of any closing adjustments and its minority stake.