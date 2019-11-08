Seeking Alpha
Financials  | M&A

CIBC to sell most of its stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean for $797M

|About: Canadian Imperial Bank of C... (CM)|By:, SA News Editor

CIBC (NYSE:CM) agrees to sell a significant portion of its majority stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean to GNB Financial Group,  in a  move that's expected to improve CIBC's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by more than 40 basis points.

GNB is acquiring 66.73% of FirstCarribean shares from CIBC for a total consideration of $797M, representing a company valuation of $1.20B; the consideration is made up of $200M in cash and secured financing provided by CIBC for the remainder.

Seen closing in 2020, the transaction is expected to result in an after-tax loss of ~C$135M (US$102M) to be recognized in Q4 2019.

After the transaction closes, CIBC will hold 24.9% of FirstCaribbean shares.

Upon closing, CIBC will realize accumulated foreign currency translation gains relating to FirstCaribbean, estimated to be ~C$280M (~US$212M) based on exchange rates as of Oct. 31, 2019, and will also recognize the impact of any closing adjustments and its minority stake.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CM