Aluminum nears two-month highs but seen vulnerable - Reuters

Aluminum prices rise to their highest in nearly two months, but analysts expect the move to run out of steam with producers on the sidelines ready to hedge.

Bearish investors buying back short positions has pushed up the price of aluminum 6% over the past two weeks, but analysts polled by Reuters spect the global market to flip into surplus next year.

"You don't have anything to suggest that the fundamentals are improving," says Macquarie commodities strategist Marcus Garvey, adding that an increase in the dollar index to the highest in more than three weeks also would encourage forward selling by producers.

"One of the things that aluminum is going to run into up here is... producer hedging starting to appear again in the market," Garvey says. "On a margin basis, given the fall we've seen in the price of alumina over the course of this year, it's not a bad level for some people to start hedging."

Potentially relevant tickers include AA, CENX, CSTM

ETFs: JJUB, JJU