Stamps.com boosted after raised outlook

Roth maintains a Neutral rating on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and raises the target by $5 to $90 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm says the FY outlook raise was likely due to a USPS reseller extension and a modest UPS rollout.

On the earnings call, Stamps said its existing USPS reseller agreements were extended through the end of 2019. The company says it understands the USPS will restructure reseller economics next year, and it isn't clear what impact this will have on Stamps.com.