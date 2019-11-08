Stocks little changed as Navarro comments dampen sentiment

Stocks are off to a flattish start, as the market continues to pause after stabilizing near all-time highs; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

Early enthusiasm is held in check after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro repudiated yesterday's report that an agreement has been reached between the U.S. and China to roll back tariffs.

European bourses trade modestly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% , Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Walt Disney ( +4.8% ) jumps at the open after beating quarterly earnings estimates.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( -1.3% ) and utilities ( -0.6% ) lagging the broader market, while the communication services ( +0.4% ) group leads on the back of the Disney report.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed following yesterday's selloff, with both the two-year and 10-year yields flat at 1.67% and 1.93%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.34.