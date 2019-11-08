Bloom Energy blossoms in early trade after Q3 beat, analyst praise

Bloom Energy (BE +8.4% ) opens with strong gains after beating Q3 earnings expectations, and at least three Tier 1 research firms are calling for a bottom in the stock, according to Notable Calls.

J.P. Morgan maintains its Overweight rating and $12 price target on BE, saying "management's improved tone" on the Q3 earnings conference call should help the stock recover some of the losses suffered since the Q2 earnings call.

"Management tone showed a marked improvement," JPM writes, "particularly with regard to the high-margin California market where recent wildfires and electric grid outages have resulted in a surge in customer interest that could add to backlog in FY20 and revenue in FY21 and beyond."

BE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.