Expert finds Uber using Waymo tech

Uber (UBER) admitted in this week's 10-Q filing that it might have to pay for a licensing agreement with rival Waymo (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.4% ) or change its self-driving tech.

An independent investigation resulting from a 2018 settlement between the companies was looking into whether Uber's tech used Waymo IP. The results are now in, and Uber is warning they aren't good for the company.

Full quote from the 10-K: "The independent software expert recently made adverse findings as to certain functions in our autonomous vehicle software. These findings, which are final, will likely result in a license fee or in design changes that could require substantial time and resources to implement, and could limit or delay our production of autonomous vehicle technologies."