GE unit orders 25 Airbus jets including 12 Rolls-powered A330neo - Reuters

General Electric's (GE +0.1% ) aircraft leasing unit has ordered 25 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.3% ) jets, including 12 powered by rival engine maker Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), Reuters reports.

The order includes 12 Airbus A330neo jets, for which Rolls is the sole engine supplier, and 13 A321XLR long-distance narrow-body jets, according to the report.

GECAS traditionally has prioritized aircraft powered by engines made by its parent company, so a decision to invest in rival technology would highlight the competition to diversify portfolios in the leasing industry.

A move by the world's second largest aircraft leasing company to invest in the A330neo also would be a key endorsement for the A330neo program, which has been clawing its way back from a period of weak sales and some cancellations.