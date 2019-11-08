Square abandons adjusted revenue after SEC comment letter

Square (SQ -2.9% ) will stop reporting adjusted revenue, a non-GAAP metric, after it received a comment letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said in a statement on its website.

While the SEC allows companies to disclose certain non-GAAP measures, it scrutinizes the use of adjusted revenue figures.

In a speech at Baruch College in May 2016, former SEC Deputy Chief Accountant Wesley Bricker said that if a company uses adjusted revenue "you can expect the staff to look closely, and skeptically, at the explanation as to why the revenue adjustment is appropriate.

Square started using the metric in November 2015 to provide investors and analysts with "useful metrics to measure the performance and growth in the payment processing sector."

At that time, Square's payment-processing agreement with Starbucks was set to expire.