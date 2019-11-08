Argonaut expects lower end of 2019 guidance

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF -4.4% ) produced 44,712 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in Q3, +31% Y/Y, but the company said that it was tracking towards the lower-end of its 2019 production guidance.

The guidance for the year is to produce between 200 000 and 215 000 GEOs. Argonaut said it would produce between 190 000 and 200 000 GEOs during 2019.

Expects 2019 cash costs of between $900/oz and $925/oz of gold sold, compared to prior guidance of $800/oz to $900/oz.

All-in sustaining costs would be between $1,125/oz and $1,150/oz sold, from a previous guidance of $1,025/oz to $1,125/oz, owing to fewer gold ounces sold.

Posted revenue of C$66.8M, up ~62%, with gold ounces sold totalled 44,303 oz (+33.5%) at an average realized price of $1,474/oz (+22%).

Higher gold ounces sold was driven by an increase in gold ounces sold at the El Castillo and La Colorada mines as a result of increases in grade, ore tonnes to pad and recovery.

Net income improved to C$4.9M, from a loss of C$2.7M last year

Previously: Argonaut Gold reports Q3 results (Nov. 7)