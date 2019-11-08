Analyst sees DBX 'inflection point'

Nomura maintains its Buy rating on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and raises the target from $25 to $27 after yesterday's Q3 beats.

The firm notes the results showed the "first ever revenue re-acceleration as a public company," representing a "significant inflection point."

Nomura continues to see upside to consensus estimates for three to five quarters, "even if net adds are cut in half."

Canaccord Genuity (Buy, $35) says DBX "could be an epic stock" with successful execution.

The firm notes the upside in net customer adds and ARPU and says the trends might convince investors "that the fear of a death spiral growth deceleration is overwrought."