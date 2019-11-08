MSG +0.9% after Q1 miss, spin-off plan

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) is up 0.9% after the company missed expectations with its fiscal Q1 earnings but moved forward with a planned spin-off of its sports and entertainment businesses.

Revenues dipped 1.5% to $214.8M.

Its operating loss also widened to $89.3M from a year-ago loss of $50.8M amid higher employee compensation tied to Corporate and the MSG Sphere initiative along with Sphere-related content development and technology.

Results in the sports segment were affected by a $10.2M charge tied to a player waiver recorded in Q1.

Revenue by segment: MSG Entertainment, $159M (down 2%); MSG Sports, $56M (up 1%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: MSG Entertainment, $6.2M (down 31%); MSG Sports, -$13.7M (down from year-ago $0.6M).

