Monster expects to ride out Coke Energy competition

Monster Beverage (MNST +4.4% ) shoots higher after a solid Q3 earnings report.

Today's rally could also be tied in part to positive comments by Monster execs on the earnings call on the impact of Coke Energy, according to Morgan Stanley

"MNST was dismissive of the market share risk from Coke Energy, indicating in the international markets where Coke Energy was launched reached modest market share levels (declining sequentially in certain markets) and it did not impact Monster sales growth," notes analyst Dara Mohsenian.

