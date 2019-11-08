Skeena sees 'bright' future for Eskay Creek project

Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF +9.5% ) popped after the company outlined the potential of its Eskay Creek gold/silver project, that operated as an underground mine until 2008.

The PEA outlines a plan for the mine to reopen as an openpit site, producing an average of 306,000 gold-equivalent ounces, a year, with a diluted mill feed grade of 4.17 g/t GEO.

The annual GEO production will include 236,000 oz of gold and 5.81M ounces silver; forecasts AISC at C$983/GEO.

The processing capacity of 6,850 t/d will result in a production lifespan of 8.6 years.

The pit-constrained resource has a total indicated resource of 12.65M tonnes at a grade of 5.8 g/t GEO, 4.3 g/t gold and 110 g/t silver.