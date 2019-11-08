Blackstone to join the MSCI World, US indexes

Under MSCI's semi-annual index review, Blackstone Group (BX +0.4% ), which converted to a corporation structure partly so it could be included in indexes, is being added to the MSCI World Index and the MSCI US Large Cap 300 Index.

Rounding out the three largest additions to the World Index are Match Group (MTCH -1.6% ) and Pinterest (PINS +0.1% ).

Seven more securities are joining the US Large Cap 300 Equity Index, including IHS Markit (INFO) and SBA Communications (SBAC +1.3% ); five securities will be deleted.

City Office REIT (CIO -1.2% ), Jernigan Capital (JCAP +1.3% ), and Global Medical REIT (GMRE +5.5% ) are being added to the MSCI US REIT Index.

All changes take effect on Nov. 26, 2019.

Related ETFs: URTH, LRET, BBRE.

Previously: Blackstone surges 9% on conversion, Q1 beat (April 18)