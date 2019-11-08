'Overvalued' Albemarle cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan

Albemarle (ALB -5.9% ) surrenders yesterday's gains as J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $60 price target, cut from $68, with analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas saying ALB is overvalued trading at 11.2x estimated FY 2020 EBITDA.

Zekauskas believes the growth rate of global electric vehicles is slowing and lithium supply is accelerating, noting that prices in the lithium industry have declined sharply due to oversupply conditions.

The analyst also thinks ALB's long-term contracts likely will be renegotiated downward.

