AT&T wins FCC good faith order against stations tied to Sinclair

The FCC has granted a good faith complaint by AT&T (T -0.2% ) against a number of TV stations linked to Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.4% ) over signal negotiations.

Twenty stations violated standards in talks that kept broadcast signals off AT&T's online video services, the agency says.

AT&T registered a complaint after the stations went dark for subscribers of DirecTV and U-verse. The FCC order directs them to negotiate in good faith.

Sinclair is not a party to the proceeding but the stations have service agreements with Sinclair, giving the broadcast giant a stake in their success.