ENGlobal wins $20M-plus deal to supply modular hydrogen plant

ENGlobal (ENG +27.1%) rockets higher on news it signed a contract valued at more than $20M to supply process modules that will be used to construct an unnamed complete hydrogen production facility.

ENG says the total sum expected under the deal could exceed the company's $25.8M revenues for all of H1 2019, adding that the scope of work could be increased over the 18-month project duration.

ENG says its compact plant will be a major component of a grass roots renewable diesel facility with an expected maximum production of 10K bbl/day of renewable diesel.

