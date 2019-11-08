Scripps +6.8% after Q3's broad revenue gains

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is up 6.8% after topping revenue expectations with its Q3 earnings this morning, with significant national gains matching increases in local revenues.

Overall revenue rose by 15.5% to $349.8M.

The company swung to a loss from continuing operations of $21.9M from a year-ago gain of $20M; the current-year loss was exacerbated by $12.6M due to acquisition/integration costs.

Revenue by segment: Local Media, $252.4M (up 9.4%); National Media, $97.2M (up 35.5%).

Profit by segment: Local Media, $49.7M (down 26.3%); National Media, $5.3M (up 85%).

Cash and equivalents came to $86.5M, against total debt of $1.98B.

For Q4, it's guiding to Local Media revenue (pro forma) falling in the low 20% range, and National Media of $100M-$105M. It expects capital expenditures (excluding repack) of about $10M.

