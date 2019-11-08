Guidance cut pressures Quorum Health, down 37%

Thinly traded nano cap Quorum Health (QHC -37% ) is down on more than a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 909K shares, on the heels of its Q3 report released after the close yesterday that included another guidance cut. Highlights:

Revenues: $419.9M (-8.8%).

Net loss: ($75.9M) (-40.8%); loss/share: ($2.52) (-36.2%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $13.7M (-59.8%).

Cash flow ops: $25.2M (-11.3%).

2019 guidance: Same-facility revenue: $1.525B - 1.575B from $1,550M - 1,600M; same-facility non-GAAP EBITDA: $140M - 155M from $160M - 180M.

The company also cut guidance last quarter.

