Three Fed banks estimate Q4 GDP under 2%

Three district Federal Reserve Banks each estimate Q4 real GDP growth under 2%, so at this point none of their models forecast growth over Q3's 1.9%.

The New York Fed Nowcast model estimates 0.7% real GDP growth in Q4, down from its prior estimate of 0.8%, citing lower-than-expected exports and imports data.

The St. Louis Fed estimates Q4 real GDP growth at 1.87%.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates 1.0% growth in Q4, unchanged from Nov. 5.

All three models are running estimates that become more refined as more economic data is entered.