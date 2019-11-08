Three Fed banks estimate Q4 GDP under 2%

Three district Federal Reserve Banks each estimate Q4 real GDP growth under 2%, so at this point none of their models forecast growth over Q3's 1.9%.
The New York Fed Nowcast model estimates 0.7% real GDP growth in Q4, down from its prior estimate of 0.8%, citing lower-than-expected exports and imports data.
The St. Louis Fed estimates Q4 real GDP growth at 1.87%.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates 1.0% growth in Q4, unchanged from Nov. 5.
All three models are running estimates that become more refined as more economic data is entered.
