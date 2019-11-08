Entercom +17% after Q3 beats on organic growth

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is up 17.1% after its Q3 beat, reclaiming ground it hasn't seen since tumbling after its August earnings report.

Revenues rose 2% (and just under 3% excluding political revenue for a non-election year) to $386.1M, driven by digital, national and network.

Operating income ticked up to $79.5M from $78.7M. EBITDA, meanwhile, rose 13% to $98M, and adjusted EPS was up 23% year-over-year.

At quarter's end, the company had $1B in senior debt under credit facilities, $325M in second-lien notes and $400M in senior notes. It had $45M in cash on hand.

