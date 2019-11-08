Thyssenkrupp to attract at least four bidders for elevator unit - FT

Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TYEKF) elevator business is set to attract initial bids from at least four would-be buyers in time for today's deadline, Financial Times reports.

Bidders for the unit include consortiums of some of the world's largest private equity groups as well as rival Kone, in a deal that could be worth as much as $20B.

According to the report, consortiums include a group consisting of P-E firms Blackstone and Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; a group made up of Advent International, Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; a partnership between Finnish engineering group Kone and P-E firm CVC Capital Partners; and Brookfield Asset Management.

Bidders are said to be attracted the company in part because of the steady stream of revenues it generates from the maintenance and servicing of lifts.