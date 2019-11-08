SunTrust sells 30 branches to get DoJ blessing on BB&T merger

BB&T (BBT +0.4% ) and SunTrust (STI +0.7% ) agree to divest 28 branches in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia to resolve antitrust concerns about their merger, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

First Horizon National (FHN +0.9% ) agrees to acquire 30 branches from SunTrust.

First Horizon will assume ~$2.4B in deposits for a deposit premium of 3.40% and will purchase ~$410M in loans.

The Justice Department will advise the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. that it won't challenge the merger as long at the companies stick to the agreement.

Previously: SunTrust and BB&T shareholders approve merger (July 30)