Terex added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman

Terex (TEX +6.1% ) rallies to its highest level since July after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Sell with a $37 price target, raised from $25, and adds the name to its Conviction Buy List.

Goldman analyst Jerry Revich believes TEX's Aerial Work Platform segment earnings are bottoming in Q4 and that the "second derivative has turned" for used inventories, indicating that supply-and-demand is re-balancing and thus improving scope for multiple expansion on mid-cycle earnings.

TEX's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.