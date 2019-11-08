Morgan Stanley still sees Keurig Dr Pepper as pricey

Morgan Stanley gives Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -1.7% ) credit for a solid earnings report driven by the 8.8% organic growth in the beverage concentrate business, but sticks with an Underweight ratings.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian crunches the numbers: "Despite solid Q3 results, we remain UW on KDP as we believe KDP valuation looks too elevated in our minds for a company posting ~2.6% organic sales growth YTD vs. PEP/KO in the ~4-5% range, yet post today's stock move it is trading at ~16x CY21e EV/EBITDA, a ~2.5% premium to the average of KO/PEP (or ~14% premium to PEP)."

The average sell-side rating of KDP is Neutral.