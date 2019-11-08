Eutelsat filing shows worry over C-band proposals

Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY), lately an X-factor in the consideration of monetizing midband satellite spectrum, has filed with the FCC calling on the agency to control an auction of the airwaves.

The company expresses concern that current C-band proposals "lack sufficient detail, transparency, and competitive neutrality," offhandedly criticizing an approach that relies "heavily on private sector parties."

The C-Band Alliance, driven by Intelsat (I -1.2% ) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), has called for a private auction to sell midband satellite spectrum for reuse by wireless carriers in deploying 5G services, though it will need FCC approval for that.

Eutelsat pulled out of the alliance in early September due to misalignment with other members on some issues, though it later floated the idea of rejoining under changed terms.