Wells Fargo to pay over $14M for violating swap dealer conduct standards

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission orders Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (WFC +0.3% ) to pay ~$14.5M for violating multiple swap dealer business conduct standards.

The CFTC said Wells Fargo failed to deal with a counterparty in a fair and balanced manner and it failed to implement and monitor systems to ensure compliance with related policies and procedures.

The order requires Wells Fargo to pay a civil monetary penalty of $10M, restitution of $4.475M, and to cease and desist from violating CFTC's business conduct standards.

In the actual case, Wells Fargo entered into a foreign exchange forward contract with a counterparty to exchange US$4B for C$4.347B that was to be priced at the weighted average spot rate, plus an adjustment, of the Canadian dollars Wells Fargo acquired in the spot market on that day.

The deal required the bank to provide a weighted average rate based on actual spot trades, but WFC didn't have a system in place to accurate track trades used to fill the counterparty's order.

Instead, Wells Fargo employees picked a rate they believed would be in the range of the true weighted average and failed to communicate that to the counterparty.