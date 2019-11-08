Alberta exempts new wells from oil curbs in latest bid to spark drilling

Alberta's government has taken its second step in two weeks to loosen crude oil production limits, exempting new conventional wells from production caps in an attempt to stimulate drilling and boost employment.

The move, effective immediately, follows last week's announcement allowing oil companies to exceed output limits if they ship the additional crude by rail.

Alberta is seeking to allow more production without overwhelming the province's strained pipeline network, which suffered another blow when the Keystone pipeline system was shut down last week following a leak.

The change may spark more drilling by Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.9% ), the country's biggest conventional oil producer, as well as Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +0.1% ) and Baytex Energy (BTE -1.1% ), but the move may come too late for some companies to factor into 2020 capital budgets, consultancy Wood Mackenzie says.

Curtailment still applies to existing wells, the government says; the policy affects Alberta's 16 biggest producers, limiting total production to 3.8M bbl/day this month.