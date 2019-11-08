Green Dot sinks on first look at 2020 guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) plunges 21% after preliminary 2020 guidance discussed in its earnings call disappointed investors and analysts.

CFO Mark Shifke doesn't expect "to guide much more than flat on the top line and perhaps $65M lower year-over-year on adjusted EBITDA" when the company provides formal 2020 guidance on its February earnings call.

Cites combination of reduced interest income due to lower rates, about 150 basis point reduction associated with GDOT's renewal of its Walmart MoneyCard contract, higher SG&A expenses for its banking-as-a-service platform, and higher marketing expenses.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes in a note that that implies FY2020 adjusted EBITDA of $175M-$180M vs. consensus of $273.5M.

He reiterates neutral recommendation.

Quant rating is Very Bearish; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 9 Neutral).

Previously: Green Dot EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)